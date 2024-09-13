Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,478,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3,456.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $505.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

