Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $289.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $201.41 and a 52-week high of $296.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

