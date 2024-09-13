Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $279.49 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

