Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average of $259.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.