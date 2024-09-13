Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 207,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

