Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Declines By 43.5%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 748.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.56. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

