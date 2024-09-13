Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Decreases By 43.2%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of MGMLF stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

