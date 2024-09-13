Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Drops By 40.3%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nortech Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
NSYS stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
