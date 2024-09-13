Short Interest in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW) Drops By 40.0%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Onfolio Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of ONFOW opened at $0.11 on Friday. Onfolio has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

