Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Drops By 41.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Thales Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $165.74 on Friday. Thales has a one year low of $137.40 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73.
Thales Company Profile
