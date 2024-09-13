Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Drops By 41.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $165.74 on Friday. Thales has a one year low of $137.40 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.