SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Price Performance

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. SINOPEC Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Company Profile

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services in the People's Republic of China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and internationally. The company operates through Engineering, Consulting and Licensing; EPC Contracting; Construction; and Equipment Manufacturing segments.

