SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Price Performance
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. SINOPEC Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.67.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SINOPEC Engineering (Group)
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stock Average Calculator
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINOPEC Engineering (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.