SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 7.9%

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.72 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.72 ($0.13). Approximately 7,087,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,683,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.01 ($0.12).

SolGold Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.41 million, a PE ratio of -972.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolGold

In other news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of SolGold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,692.56). In related news, insider Charles Joseland purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £9,460 ($12,370.86). Also, insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £25,000 ($32,692.56). 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

