SP Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $155.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

