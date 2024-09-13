SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.00% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $112,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

