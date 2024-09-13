Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Roger H. Lee Sells 225,000 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CXM opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

