SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.