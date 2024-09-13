State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of Credicorp worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $174.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.