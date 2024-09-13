State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.23 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

