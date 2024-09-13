State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $488.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.54 and its 200 day moving average is $559.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

