State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.91 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,119.93 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,099.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

