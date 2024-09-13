State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,890 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.07.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $511.17 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $417.65 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

