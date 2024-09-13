State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 282,585 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

