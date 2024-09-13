State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 349,273 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,273 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

