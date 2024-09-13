State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 416,008 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416,008 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.