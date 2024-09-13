State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 444,114 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

