Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HNDL stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

