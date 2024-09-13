Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading 15.6% Higher

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.36 ($0.06). 101,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 358,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.77 ($0.05).

Synairgen Trading Down 13.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.24.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

