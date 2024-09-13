Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 9.1%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 80,090,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 82,170,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

