Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $89,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

