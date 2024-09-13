Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

