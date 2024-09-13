Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

