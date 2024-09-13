TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 411,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

