TD Asset Management Inc Buys 92,524 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,524 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,923,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

CNTA opened at $15.10 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,873 shares of company stock worth $3,472,000 in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

