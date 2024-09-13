TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Caleres worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $3,697,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caleres by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 792.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

