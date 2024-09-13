TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,947,279 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.