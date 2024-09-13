TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Sprott worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 8,419.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SII opened at $40.89 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

