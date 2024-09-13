TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

