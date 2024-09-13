TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Bank worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

