TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock valued at $35,018,776. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

