TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,441 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after acquiring an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

