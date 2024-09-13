TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

