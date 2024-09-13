Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.51 Million Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.