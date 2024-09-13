Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $102.59 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.