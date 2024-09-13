The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

