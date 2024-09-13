The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $107.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.