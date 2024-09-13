The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

