The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $145.66 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.03 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

