The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $373.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $374.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

