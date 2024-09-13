The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.