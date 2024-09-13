Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

